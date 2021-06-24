//LHS math teacher named PAEMST award finalist

Share with friends











Release:

LHS’ Becky Martin Finalist for Presidential Award of Excellence

The Georgia Department of Education is excited to announce that the Georgia selection committee for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) has selected Becky Martin from Lowndes High School as a 2021 state-level finalist in the Mathematics award category. The mathematics category includes mathematics, technology, and computer science. The science category includes science and engineering. Georgia-level finalists will be honored at state ceremonies this year.

Up to three finalists in each award category, Mathematics and Science are forwarded to a National Selection Committee composed of K–12 teachers, administrators, university professors, and STEM education researchers who will meet to select the PAEMST awardees at the national level. The teachers chosen to be Presidential Awardees will be notified by the White House, honored in Washington, D.C., will receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation; and join a cadre of award-winning teachers who can impact STEM education in our state and nationally.

The Georgia Department of Education and Lowndes County Schools extend our heartiest personal congratulations to Becky Martin for having been selected for this prestigious honor in recognition of truly outstanding teaching and leadership in STEM.