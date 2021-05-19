//Vikings finish track meet with two state champions

Share with friends











Release:

Our Vikings excelled at the 2021 state track meet. The boys finished 5th overall and the girls finished 10th overall. We finished with two (2) state champions and several athletes finished with All-State Honors.

State Champions

Tydreke Thomas – State Champion in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.65

Kaylan McConnehead – State Champion in the Triple Jump with a jump of 39-10.75

The top 8 in each event received All State Honors

My’Asia Howard – Triple Jump (7th) and 4×400 Relay (5th).

Kiersten Graham – Disc (7th)

Kaylan McConnehead – Triple Jump (1st), 4×100 Relay (5th) & 4×400 Relay (5th)

Tydreke Thomas – 100 (1st), 200 (4th) & 4×100 Relay (5th)

Ramecia Burgman – Long Jump (7th), 4×100 Relay (5th) & 4×400 relay (8th)

Kaedreon Thomas – 100 (5th), 4×100 (5th) & 4×400 (5th)

Jayvon Hutchinson – 110 Hurdles (4th), 300 Hurdles (4th) & 4×400 Relay (8th)

Kamen Lewis – 300 Hurdles (3rd) & 4×400 Relay (8th)

Kenyere Walden – 4×100 Relay (5th)

Neveah Sirmans – 4×100 Relay (5th)

Trinity Hunter – 4×400 Relay (5th)

Jahiem James – 4×100 Relay (5th) & 4×400 Relay (8th)

Keylan Hicks – 4×100 Relay (5th)