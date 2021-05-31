//Valdosta structure fire on Chadwyck Drive

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Structure Fire on Chadwyck Drive

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 4079 Chadwyck Drive. Neighbors discovered the fire at approximately 4:26 am and called 911. The first fire unit arrived on scene in less than five minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters extinguished the fire in less than eight minutes. A total of 14 fire personnel responded to the scene, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, one air-light truck, one chief officer and a fire investigator. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations. The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced. The fire resulted in significant fire and smoke damage to the home. The cause is under investigation.