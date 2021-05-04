//Upcoming events for Lowndes baseball and football released

Share with friends











Release:

Our Viking baseball team has advanced to the 2nd round of the state playoffs after a 1st round doubleheader sweep over Newton last week. On Wednesday, May 5, we will host Newnan High School in a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 pm at Lowndes High’s Noel George Field. Gates will open at 3:30 pm and admission is $10 for the two games. If a third game is necessary it will be played on Thursday beginning at 5:00 pm.

Spring football practice is also ending this week. The varsity will conclude the 2021 spring with a scrimmage game against Warner Robins High School on Friday, May 7. The game will be played on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm and stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm. Admission will be $5 and all Viking fans are urged to make plans to attend and support your Vikings as they get ready for the 2021 season.

The upcoming 9th grade Vikings will conclude their spring with an inter-squad scrimmage on Thursday May 6 beginning at 4:30 pm in Martin Stadium.

Our middle school Vikings’ spring will finish on Friday May 14 with scrimmage games at Martin Stadium. Seventh Grade (7th) will begin at 4:30 pm followed by 8th Grade. Viking fans are urged to make plans to come out and support your Vikings!