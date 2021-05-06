//SGMC welcomes Paul Murray to the Physician Network

Share with friends











Release:

Dr. Murray joins SGMC Cardiology

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce Paul Murray, MD, FACC, has joined SGMC Cardiology. SGMC Cardiology is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the largest multi-specialty group in the region.

Dr. Murray is board certified in cardiovascular disease. He joins SGMC after launching a successful cardiology practice in Tifton, GA and serving patients there for 24 years.

Despite having no family member in the medical field, Dr. Murray became laser focused on becoming a cardiologist as a teenager after his father went into cardiac arrest, and subsequently had a heart catheterization and bypass surgery.

Dr. Murray received his medical degree from University of Florida in Gainesville, FL. He completed his residency at Georgia Baptist Medical Center in Atlanta, GA and his cardiology fellowship at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC.

“I have really enjoyed being a physician. People are vulnerable when they become patients and I take respect in earning their trust,” said Dr. Murray. He says there’s no better joy than having patients return to him for their care and recommend their family and friends.

Dr. Murray has extensive experience in the diagnosis and treatment of a range of cardiovascular conditions, such as angina pectoris, coronary heart disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, and other disorders of the cardiovascular system. He also has comprehensive knowledge in different diseases of the heart and blood vessels and the procedures involved in their diagnosis and treatment.

“The beauty of experience is that you can offer different paths and discuss those outcomes,” he shared. Dr. Murray says he feels blessed to be able to help people and plans on practicing for many years to come.

Dr. Murray is married and together they have five adult children. He enjoys traveling, water sports, and photography.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Murray, call 229-433-8160. SGMC Cardiology is located on the third floor of the SGMC Professional Building at 2409 N. Patterson St. in Valdosta.