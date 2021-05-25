//Lowndes early dismissal schedule for Wednesday

Share with friends











Wednesday, May 26, is the last day of school for the 2020-2021 school year. Lowndes County Schools will adhere to the following early dismissal schedule:

At 11:30 – The 1st load of elementary students and car riders will be dismissed.

At 12:00 – The 2nd load of elementary students will be dismissed.

Also at 12:00 – Lowndes High School and Lowndes Alternative School students will be dismissed.

At 12:30 – Middle school students will be dismissed.

Prime Time will not be offered on the school campuses on Wednesday, May 26.