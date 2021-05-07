//GMC golfer makes the NJCAA National Championship

Share with friends











GMC JC Women’s Golfer Macy Williams Heads to the National Championship

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA – In just the second full year of the program, GMC Women’s Golf is making its presence known. Freshman Macy Williams will represent the Bulldogs at this year’s NJCAA National Championship. Macy is the fourth women’s golfer to earn the honor. In her short time with GMC, she has separated herself from the pack, establishing lofty records for future Bulldogs.

Macy Williams has had an outstanding freshman campaign, with 5 top 10’s, 3 top 5’s, and a runner-up finish; she is the most decorated women’s golfer in GMC history. Williams has also set the record for the lowest tournament round and lowest scoring average. “We are very excited about her success,” said coach Van Horn. Williams’ success is no surprise; she is from Iron City, Georgia, where she attended Seminole High School. Williams has won three GSHA Area Championships and would have likely won four if the COVID-19 pandemic had not canceled the 2020 season. Williams began playing golf at the young age of six years old and credited her love for the game to her father. She is still passionate about the game and spends a lot of her time in the Mason Performance Golf Lab, on the range, or at the course when she is not in class.

Williams had several options coming out of high school but felt that GMC was the perfect fit. She commented, “I wanted to get better, Coach Van Horn and Coach Veal really care about our development as players and students, and the facilities are amazing… The Mason Golf Performance Lab and the courses like Reynolds that we have access to are outstanding; we practice at the same course they held an LPGA event at, it’s awesome.”

Williams has her sights set high as she is currently ranked the 25th Freshman in the NJCAA (48th overall); she is working towards what she plans to be her best tournament of the year. Williams commented, “I am very excited and have been working hard to prepare myself, and my goal is to finish inside the top 10 just like I have all year.” Coach Van Horn echoed her confidence, “Macy is a passionate golfer, she works hard to get better, and it shows, her ball striking and knowledge of the game have improved so much this year. Competing in the National Championship will be a valuable experience for her as she continues to grow as a player.”

The NJCAA National Championships is May 10-13 and is held at the Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, FL.