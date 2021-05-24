//Credit card skimmer found in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

On May 21, 2021, at approximately 11:42 am, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department responded to Mitt’s Food Mart after E911 received a call indicating a credit card scanner storage device was located on one of the gas pumps. Upon arrival, a State of Georgia Department of Agriculture Service Inspector advised he located the device while inspecting gas pumps. The device was removed and sent to be processed for evidentiary value.

“The best practice is to check your bank account regularly to ensure you notice any unauthorized transactions. If you locate any immediately notify your bank.” Lt. Scottie Johns