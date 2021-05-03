//Another teenage shooting in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

On May 2, 2021, at approximately 2:48 pm., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to the intersection of East

Alden Avenue and Williams Street, after numerous calls to E911 about a subject being shot. Upon arrival,

officers found a 14-year-old-male with gunshot wounds to his torso. Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim, until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center. A Valdosta Police Department K-9 Unit began to track from the incident location, after receiving information from witnesses on the scene. The K-9 tracked to an apartment in the 1700 block of Williams Street, where officers made contact with the offender, who is a 14-year-old-male. The offender was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives and Crime Scene personnel responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. Detectives collected evidence connecting the 14-year-old juvenile to the shooting.

The juvenile was arrested and detectives worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice. The juvenile was detained and taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the juvenile on the following charges:

Aggravated assault-felony;

Aggravated battery-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and

Possession of a firearm by someone under the age of 18-misdemeanor.

The victim in this case, is listed as being in stable condition.

“I am proud of the quick work of our officers and K-9, who quickly apprehended this offender. This is a

tragic and unnecessary act of violence that did not need to occur. The lives of two juveniles have been

changed forever.” Chief Leslie Manahan