//Wiregrass announces their 2021 Student of the Year

Release:

Shelby Trimble Named Wiregrass Tech Student of the Year

Valdosta, GA – After two rounds of interviews, Shelby Trimble, Radiologic Technology student, was named Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s 2021 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner.

Shelby knew as a senior in high school that she wanted to pursue a career in radiology. While in high school, she watched her mom receive excellent care by healthcare professionals and wanted to be a part of that community. “After watching my mom deal with a major health issue and watching health care professionals treat her, I knew I wanted to be part of a team that looked after others during one of the most horrible times in their lives,” shared Shelby. She credits the technical college for giving her the opportunity to learn side by side with experienced technologists at various clinical sites. The confidence she gained through her educational classes on campus fully prepared her to step into her career when she graduates December 2021. Shelby credits her instructors for their role in helping her reach her career goals.

GOAL, a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia, honors excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. Local GOAL winners are selected at each of the state’s 22 technical colleges, as well as one Board of Regents college with a technical education division.

Before winning, Trimble competed against nine nominees from Wiregrass’ four campuses in Valdosta, Douglas, Fitzgerald, and Sparks and was named as one of the top three nominees.

Shelby was nominated by her Radiologic Technology Program Coordinator, Jennifer Ray. “Shelby works hard to master all of her course work which is made evident by her application of classroom material at the clinical site. Not only does Shelby strive to maintain a high-grade point average, she is often found assisting others in order to help her classmates succeed.”

Shelby will now advance to regional judging in April at Southern Regional Technical College in Tifton, Georgia. Then, three from each of the three regions will make up the nine regional finalists who will be named in May on a TCSG Facebook Live stream. The nine regional finalists will then move to the state level and compete for the title of State GOAL Winner, TCSG’s Student of the Year. The student who earns the State GOAL Winner title is also awarded the important responsibility of traveling the state as ambassador for the entire technical college system. The grand prize also includes a new car, courtesy of KIA, the statewide corporate sponsor of the GOAL program.

Shelby shared, “I was humbled to learn I was the winner and excited to represent Wiregrass. I’m looking forward to this experience as I share my story of why I chose technical education.”

For more information about the Radiology program and other programs, please visit https://www.wiregrass.edu. Summer Semester classes begin May 19.