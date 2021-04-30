//VHS invites community to College Signing Day

Share with friends











Release:

Class of 2021 College Signing Day

For high school students, deciding what to do after high school graduation is a daunting task. However, it is also a very exciting time in a young person’s life. This major step towards a person’s future, should be a legendary occasion.

The last few years have not been easy for students. Dr. Richardson, along with the Valdosta High School faculty and staff, cordially invite you to attend and celebrate College Signing Day, Friday, April 30, 2021 at 8:45 in the Valdosta High School Gymnasium.

VHS is rallying around the Class of 2021 and showing them our support. Together with their family and friends, we will celebrate their choices and commitments to higher education and military enlistment. On behalf of Dr. Cason, Superintendent, and Valdosta City Schools, we congratulate each and every senior.

We hope that you can join us!!