//VCS enhances sub teaching with pay raise and ‘P-Subs’

Valdosta City Schools Announces Pay Increase for Substitute Teachers

Valdosta City Schools recently presented a pay increase for substitute teachers to the Valdosta Board of Education that was unanimously approved.

Effective as of April 1, 2021, certified substitute teachers with a valid or expired teaching certificate will earn $100 per day. Non-certified subs will earn $75 per day. Long-term substitutes with certification will earn $180 per day. Long term is considered ten or more full, consecutive days in the same classroom. That teacher must have a valid teaching certificate.

Valdosta City Schools will also roll out a new program called Priority Substitute (P-Subs) Teachers. P-Subs can work up to 4 days a week. They are chosen by individual schools and are asked to report to the school on regular intervals. Once they report to the school, they will then find out where they are needed. No P-Sub is allowed to work more than 4 days pers week unless they are a retired educator.

Effective as of April 12, 2021, certified P-Subs will earn $125 per day and non-certified P-Subs will earn $100 per day.

For more information on how to become a sub in Valdosta City Schools, please reach out to Mr. Owen Clemons, director of human resources at (229) 333-8500 or via email at oclemons@gocats.org.