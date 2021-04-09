//Uddyback named Director of Employee Health Services at SGMC

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center announces the promotion of Sylvia Uddyback to Director of Employee Health Services. Uddyback has been with SGMC for 39 years.

In this new position she will oversee many programs that promote health and wellness for SGMC employees and providers across the health system.

Uddyback said, “I am excited and passionate about continuing to mentor and encourage the next generation of healthcare workers to excel in their chosen areas and find joy in serving our community. Our team will continue to look for strategies to improve wellness and positive lifestyle changes at our facilities.”

Uddyback graduated from Valdosta Technical College in 1981 as a Certified Nursing Assistant and in 1987 as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She went to further her education with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and gradated with an Associates in Nursing in 2004. In 2019, Uddyback graduated with a Bachelors in Nursing from Thomas University in Thomasville, Georgia.

Uddyback is married to Richard and together they have two adult children. Uddyback is a Christian Faith Based Educator at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Norman J. Edwards. She is also a member of the Association of Occupational Health Professionals in Healthcare and is a Certified HIV Counselor.

