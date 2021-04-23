//SGMC appoints new Diagnostic Breast Navigator

Share with friends











Release:

Trouille Named SGMC Diagnostic Breast Navigator

South Georgia Medical Center announces Lori Trouille as its Diagnostic Breast Navigator. Trouille is an Advanced Nurse Practitioner who has been with SGMC for 21 years.

In her new role, Trouille will serve as a consistent care coordinator assessing the healthcare barriers and the physical, psychological, and social needs of breast cancer patients. Diagnostic Breast Navigators work closely with patients, answering questions and helping to calm fears.

Trouille said, “It is my goal to empower patients and reduce stress, as much as possible, to make their journey more bearable.”

Trouille will work with a multidisciplinary team that includes surgery, radiology, pathology, and oncology professionals who collaborate to ensure SGMC meets best practice guidelines.

“We know a lot of the people coming to see us; they are our neighbors and friends. They are our community. It is my privilege to now be a part of such an amazing team who work to heal others,” she shared.

Trouille graduated from Valdosta State University with a Masters in Nursing. She is married to Allen and together they have two children, Colton and Parker.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. SGMC offers a full continuum of breast cancer care to include diagnostic imaging, surgical specialists, cancer treatment and recovery support. Breast cancer patients make up about 20 percent of the patients treated at SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center. The Center is Accredited by the Commission on Cancer and equipped with advanced treatment technology.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.