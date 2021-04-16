//Quitman man arrested for rape, child molestation

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Arrests Brooks County Man on Rape, Incest, and Child Molestation Charges

Quitman, GA (April 14, 2021) – On Monday, April 12, 2021, a Brooks County Grand Jury indicted Will Cope, age 44, of Quitman, GA, for rape, incest, and child molestation. Cope was an Investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his indictment and subsequent arrest. Cope was booked into the Brooks County Jail and has since resigned.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Quitman Police Department to assist in an investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse committed by Cope. The investigation remains active & ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.