//Armed, barricaded man threatened to hurt himself

Release:

On April 14, 2021, at approximately 2:30 pm., a 39-year-old male called E911 stating that he was going to shoot and stab himself. Valdosta Police Officers arrived at the residence and began talking with the male through a door. The male told officers that he wanted to die and that he wanted law enforcement to shoot him. The department activated their Crisis Negotiations Unit, who responded to the scene. Negotiators talked through the window to the male for over three hours, while the male held a large butcher knife. The male told negotiators that he had barricaded his door with a refrigerator. During the negotiation period, the male cut himself and wiped blood on the window. Contact was made with Benchmark Mobile Crisis team, who responded to assist the police department with the evaluation of the male. After it was determined that the male must receive an emergency mental evaluation, and it was apparent that he would not come out of the residence for negotiators, officers and detectives made entry into the residence. Once inside officers found the male still armed with a knife, but were able to take him into custody without incident.

“I am very proud of the response of our department during this incident. From the first officer on scene until the situation was under control, our officers and detectives handled the situation incredibly. We are greatly appreciative of the quick response and the working relationship we have with Benchmark.” Chief Leslie Manahan