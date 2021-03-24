//Valdosta to host ‘One Day to Start’ program

Share with friends











City Partners with Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce to Host Seeds Business University ‘One Day to Start’ Program

On Monday, April 5, 2021, the City of Valdosta in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, will host a one-day small business start-up session as part of the Seeds Business University. It is designed specifically for anyone interested in turning their business idea into a reality.

The workshop will be held in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided for pre-registered individuals.

“We are excited to once again offer this workshop funded through the assistance of the Community Development Block Grant and the SEEDS for Success program with the Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce,” said Vanassa Ross, Neighborhood Development/Community Protection Manager. “For those individuals who are looking to start a business, this is an awesome, free resource full of information, and can help spur the creation of small businesses in our community. Our goal is not just to have small businesses start in our community, but for them to be successful, and have the ability to sustain themselves for the future.”

During the workshop, participants will learn how to write a business plan, how to register your business and protect your brand web and market on a budget, and financing and budgeting techniques.

Pre-registration is required and can be done online at here. Spots are limited due to Social Distancing efforts.