//Thomas County man charged with first degree arson

Release:

WARRANT ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH BARWICK FIRE

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that Rodderick Lamar Christopher, 37, has been charged with 1st Degree Arson in connection with a Thomas County residential fire. The fire occurred at 1120 Church Street in Barwick at 10:45 pm on Sunday, March 7. The single-wide mobile home was occupied at the time of the fire.

“As the result of an argument with the occupant, Mr. Christopher threatened to burn down her home,” said Commissioner King. “Neighbors later witnessed the suspect throwing a burning object at the home, setting the exterior of the residence on fire.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigation Division assisted the Thomas County Fire Department and Thomas County Sheriff’s office with this investigation. Mr. Christopher has been apprehended and is being held in the Thomas County Jail.