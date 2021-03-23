//Sidewalk Chalk Competition registration now open

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta Main Street opens registration for Sidewalk Chalk Competition

Registration is now open for the Valdosta Main Street Sidewalk Chalk Competition. The contest will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the awards ceremony taking place at 2 p.m.

The sidewalk chalk competition is an opportunity for anyone to show off their skills and decorate downtown with beautiful art along the sidewalks!

“We are excited to bring this event back to Downtown Valdosta. It has been so popular that we have added it to our annual calendar. This is a great opportunity as the anchor of the City Center Arts District to bring an art activity to the heart of our community. We look forward to seeing everyone’s creative works,” said Ellen Hill, Valdosta Main Street Director.

Groups or individuals will compete for prizes graciously donated by the Downtown Valdosta businesses and restaurants. Competitors are invited to create a chalk drawing on a sidewalk square throughout downtown Valdosta. Participants will have three hours to work on their square. Squares will then be judged by a panel and prizes will be awarded to the Overall Best of Show for each age bracket and a People’s Choice Award. Official judging based on a 1-5 scale on first impression, creativity, originality, skill, and use of color. The decision of the judges is final.

There is no entry fee for the sidewalk chalk competition although preregistration is required. Please complete a registration form on the Valdosta Main Street Website by April 3. A limited number of registrations will be accepted.

Artists should bring their own chalk, design, knee pads, plastic tarp (in case of rain), sunscreen, grid/pattern, camera, and water.

For additional sidewalk chalk contest information please contact Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577 or by email at Downtowninfo@valdostacity.com.