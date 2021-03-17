//Lowndes warns residents of encroaching severe weather

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County Encourages Citizens to Prepare for Severe Weather

In accordance with information disseminated by the Tallahassee Division of the National Weather Service, Lowndes County Emergency Management is currently monitoring the chance of severe weather in our area on Thursday.

A strong squall line, with severe storms embedded in it, is expected to be pushed ahead of the cold front and provide a higher risk for severe weather than normal. The most likely timing for storms to begin moving through the immediate area is between 11AM and 5PM on Thursday. Lowndes County is expected to experience rainy conditions with strong winds.

“We urge the community to make sure they are prepared and have a NOAA weather radio, with battery backup in case power is lost and secure any outdoor toys and furniture like trampolines and swing sets,” said Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County Public Information Officer.

With the chance of severe storms in the forecast, it is important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

Tornado Watch: be prepared, a tornado is possible.

Check for forecast updates

Monitor sky conditions

Know where to take shelter

Tornado Warning: take action, a tornado is imminent.

Take shelter immediately

Seek further information

Check for forecast updates

Lowndes County Emergency Management will utilize the CodeRed Emergency Notification system in the event emergency instructions are released. Citizens are encouraged to sign up for this free service by visiting http://www.lowndescounty.com and clicking on the CodeRed icon.

In the event of an emergency, please dial 911. However, please do not call 911 for weather information, traffic updates, school/road closures, etc. This information will be available through local media outlets, social media, and Lowndes County’s website, www.lowndescounty.com.

For more information, please contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer, Meghan Barwick, 229-671-2400 or mbarwick@lowndescounty.com.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.