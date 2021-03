Share with friends











Release:

2022-2023 LCS Calendar Approved

On March 8, 2021, the Lowndes County Board of Education approved the 2022-2023 School Calendar.

Next year’s School Calendar (2021-2022) was approved in March of 2020. For your reference, both calendars are attached.

Calendar 2021-2022

Caledar 2022-2023