//Lowndes jurors to be selected soon by new Grand Jury

Lowndes County Courts Update on Proceedings and Trials

While all of Lowndes County Courts have been open to some degree during the COVID-19 pandemic whether it be virtual or by limiting the number of people in the courtrooms and using proper COVID-19 Court Operating Guidelines. On March 1, 2021 a new Grand Jury was selected in person and in April they will begin selecting jurors for criminal jury trials in State and Superior Courts.

Local citizens who are potential jurors will be given a contact number on the summons to call the clerks’ office before the scheduled jury date to be informed if there have been any changes concerning trials for that week.

Potential jurors will be screened concerning COVID-19 at the entrance of the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex and have their temperatures checked by thermal cameras. Mask will also be required to be worn at all times and social distancing will be strictly enforced. In addition to social distancing the courtrooms and all common areas are heavily sanitized daily.

Potential jurors also need to remember that cellphones and purses are prohibited in the courtrooms but jurors are encouraged to bring a book, magazine or other non-electronic item to use while waiting.

For more information visit: www.lowndescounty.com or call 229.333.5127.