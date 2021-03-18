//Lowndes Fire Rescue’s Sparky recognized for 70th year as mascot

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County Fire Rescue Celebrates Sparky the Fire Dog’s 70th Birthday

Sparky the Fire Dog®, the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), celebrates his 70th birthday this month, reflecting on a legacy and impact that spans the generations: Kids know and love him, parents grew up with him and grandparents remember his messages of fire safety.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue celebrated Sparky’s 70th birthday by throwing a birthday party attended by Lowndes County Commissioners, Department Heads and Firefighters.

“For years, Sparky has worked extremely hard in Lowndes County to make citizens safer from fires by partnering with local fire professionals, educators, civic organizations, businesses and media to deliver crucial fire and life safety educational messages,” said Lloyd Green, Lowndes County Fire Chief.

As Sparky celebrates turning 70th on Thursday, March 18, NFPA and Lowndes County Fire Rescue have a few key fire safety messages:

Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, in each bedroom, and near all sleeping areas.

Test smoke alarms once a month using the test button.

Make a home escape plan with all members of your household. Draw a map of the home, marking all doors and windows with a path from each exit to the outside, and choose a meeting place outside where everyone will meet upon exiting.

Practice your escape plan regularly – at least twice a year – with all members of your household.

NFPA has re-launched Sparky’s website with a new look. The high-visibility refresh features an updated design that makes it easier than ever to find videos, games, and activities that help educate kids of all ages about fire safety in a variety of interactive formats. Sparky’s site works to keep kids engaged and returning entertainment, but to also continue educating in the process.

For more information on Sparky the Fire Dog visit www.sparky.org.