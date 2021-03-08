//LHS recognized as AP Honor School

Share with friends











Release:

Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods has named Lowndes High School as a 2021 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor School. Superintendent Wes Taylor said, “I am very proud of our students and teachers. This recognition is a testament to their dedication and hard work.”

Advanced Placement (AP) courses are one of several ways students can access college-level rigor at the high school level. Students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam are eligible to receive college credit. LHS was recognized in two AP Honor Schools categories:

AP STEM Schools – Schools with a minimum of five students testing

in at least four AP STEM courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP

Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP

Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP

Computer Science Principles). AP STEM Achievement Schools – Schools with at least 50% of all AP

STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

LHS’ Principal, LeAnne McCall, stated, “Our Lowndes High School teachers are dedicated to providing students with a rigorous academic experience. Being recognized as an AP Stem School and an AP STEM Achievement School reflects this commitment to excellence. We are certainly proud of our Advanced Placement teachers and students for this outstanding accomplishment.