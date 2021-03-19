//Adel Walmart donates to Wiregrass Foundation

Share with friends











Photo: Walmart Adel Store #7194 Manager Marcus Johnston presents a check for $1,000 to Wiregrass Tech Executive Director of Fundraising Crissy Staley for the Wiregrass Foundation to benefit students.

Release:

Valdosta, GA— The Wiregrass Foundation of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has received a $1,000 donation from the Adel Walmart #7194. The donation was given through the companies’ Community Grant programs and will support students at Wiregrass with scholarships. Adel Store Manager, Marcus Johnston recently presented Wiregrass Tech’s Executive Director of Fundraising, Crissy Staley with the gift.

Learn more about all of Wiregrass’ programs visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass will be hosting a Free Application Week March 22-26 for Summer or Fall Semester enrollment. Those who apply during that week will have their application fee waived. If your business would like to learn how you can donate to any Wiregrass program, please contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising, at 229-333-2124, or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.