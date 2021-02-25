//Wiregrass student earns PRIDE award in dental program

Share with friends











Release:

Wiregrass’ Cali McDuffie Awarded Scholarship in Dental Hygiene Program

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Senior Dental Hygiene student, Cali McDuffie, was awarded the P.R.I.D.E. award by Dr. and Mrs. Brad Bynum and North Valdosta Dental Care. The award stands for Performance, Resulting in Distinguished Excellence. The award is given annually to a student who consistently strives to improve through hard work, goal setting and self-motivation. Dr. Bynum believes that scholarships and recognition should not be limited to the best GPA or financial need. Students that work hard should be recognized for their persistence and effort. Therefore, this scholarship is awarded to the student that best demonstrates P.R.I.D.E. in dental education and commitment to dental excellence. For the selected recipient, funding will be provided to cover fees for written National Exam.

The Dental Hygiene degree is Valdosta State University’s cooperative program offered on the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College campus. Students earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree from Valdosta State. The program consists of a combination of academic core courses at VSU and clinical training provided by WGTC. Clinical Training begins annually fall semester. Because of the depth and scope of training, the program utilizes a competitive admission process for selection of students. The top 14 candidates are admitted to the program. Wiregrass will be hosting a Free Application Week March 22-26 for enrolling in Summer or Fall Semester. Summer classes begin May 19 and Fall classes start August 19. To learn more about this program or the Dental Assisting program visit Wiregrass.edu.