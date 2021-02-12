//Westside students celebrates ‘Star Authors’ with a picnic

Share with friends











Star Authors at Westside Elementary School

Westside Elementary students in Denise Lederhouse’s first Grade class are becoming Star Authors! She challenged each student to write a book about a topic of their own choice and to create an “All About Me” author poster. Supplies and blank books were provided for the students and they worked on the project with their families. When it was time to be the Star Author, each student shared his or her book and poster with the class. They also choose one other staff member to read their book to, such as an elective teacher, principal, or former teacher. At the end of the year, they will have a class picnic to celebrate all of their hard work.

Nina Oliver wrote a book about her dog, Murphy, and Kaylee Tucker wrote a book about her little sister, Ella. Kaylee says she wanted to write about her sister because she loves her so much. After Kaylee shared her story with the class, she chose to read it to School Resource Officer, Deputy Lee. The students are looking forward to hearing from all the Star Authors in the coming months. Ms. Lederhouse hopes that families can enjoy the process of creating the book and poster together and that it can be something they keep and cherish for years to come.