//SGMC Birthplace adds newborn camera feature

Share with friends











The Birthplace at South Georgia Medical Center recently installed 32 live-streaming video cameras to keep parents and family members connected to their newborns. The cameras, located across various departments including Labor and Delivery, Nursery, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Surgery and select Post Partum rooms, are part of a platform known as AngelEye Health.

AngelEye includes advanced camera technology, a Patient Update App that allows clinicians to send text, photo and recorded video, and an Online Education Resource to ensure a successful transition home.

This is especially beneficial for parents with babies in the NICU. Leaving a newborn at the hospital can be very challenging for working parents and remote families. Virtual care technology can make a big difference in allowing parents 24/7 access to their newborn ensuring more effective collaboration between care teams and families.

“Parents tell us that this is the next best thing to being there and really reduces anxiety as they can check in whenever they want,” says Peggy Knight, RN, Director of Women’s and Infants Services.

Using the camera technology, parents and other family members can log on through a secure network with a personal password so they can see their baby at any time on their phone, computer, or tablet.

AngelEye was designed by clinicians to improve the efficiency of critical care workflows, resulting in improved communication and collaboration between families and care teams. The innovative system delivers on the promise of family-centered care.

SGMC is one of only three hospitals in Georgia to offer Angel Eye Health. SGMC’s Birthplace has the region’s only Level IIB Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with two neonatologists and the area’s only OB hospitalist program and OB emergency department. SGMC is committed to women’s health throughout the region and is excited to deploy the latest technology and continue developing cutting edge programs for women and infants.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.