//Arrest made in Lakeland murder

Share with friends











Release:

UPDATE: On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the GBI arrested Lennon Roberts, Jr. aka “Bug,” age 35, of Lakeland, GA, in connection to the death of Rodney Flowers, found murdered on February 21, 2021. Roberts was charged with Felony Murder, Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Tampering with Evidence, and Arson Second Degree. Roberts was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Lakeland, GA (February 22, 2021) – On Sunday, February 21, 2021, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Lakeland Police Department to conduct a death investigation.

On Sunday, February 21, 2021, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Lakeland Police Department responded to an apartment at 232 West Main Street to conduct a wellness check. Upon arrival, officers found Rodney Flowers, 47 years of age, deceased with apparent injuries. Flowers’ body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, the final results of which are pending.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Lakeland Police Department at (229) 482-3309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.