Release:

SGMC Expands Vaccination Sites to Berrien and Lanier Counties

South Georgia Medical Center will expand its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to its Berrien and Lanier Campuses beginning Monday, Jan. 25. Vaccinations will be by appointment only and recipients must meet the qualifications outlined by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Appointments can be made online at sgmc.org. Eligibility includes: healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.), adults aged 65 and their caregivers, and law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders. After receiving the first shot, patients will be scheduled for their second shot.

SGMC Berrien Campus is located at 1221 East McPherson Avenue in Nashville, GA. SGMC Lanier Campus is located at 116 West Thigpen Avenue in Lakeland, GA.

SGMC also offers a Regional Vaccination Drive Thru Site at its main hospital in Valdosta. As of Wednesday, the health system had provided more the 3,000 people with a vaccination.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.