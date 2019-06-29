//Remembering Desiyunna

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – In the early hours of Saturday, June 22, eighteen-year Desiyunna Hill succumbed to injuries from gun violence and passed away.

Friends, family and supporters gathered with balloons and candles

The rising senior at Valdosta High School was attending a party on North Lee Street when shots were fired by an unknown assailant.

On Thursday, June 27, a candlelight vigil was held at Serenity Church. Friends, clergy, and community leaders attended in a show of love and support for Desiyunna and her family.

The remembrance closed with a balloon release.

Her memory and legacy will live on. Thoughts and prayers to her family during this difficult time.

