//Valdosta Police Department Now Recruiting

By Tiara Battle

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On the first of June, the Valdosta Police Department will hold an entry-level testing session for those who meet the requirements.



The event will be held at 9am at the City Hall Annex on 300 North Lee Street.



The starting salary for a Valdosta police officer can be between $38,099.25 and $40,099.26. If applicable, a partial and full college incentive pay will be added to starting salaries.



Time off offered will be holidays, vacation, and sick leave.



Furthermore, the department will offer medical, dental and life insurance. Free clinics are also available to employees and their families.



Uniforms, equipment, and take home cars will be provided in addition.



To receive an application, contact abembry@valdostacity.com or call 229-293-3107.



Here are the minimum requirements to becoming a Valdosta Police Office:

– At least 21 years old

– A U.S. Citizen

– No felonies according to O.C.G.A. 35-8-8

– No family violence-related convictions according to O.C.G.A. 19-13-1

– At least a high school diploma or GED

– A valid driver’s license