//Retterbush Relocates to SGMC Professional Building

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – The general surgery practice of David W. Retterbush, MD will relocate to the SGMC Professional Building, 2409 North Patterson St., Suite 270, on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Last fall, Dr. Retterbush joined the SGMC General Surgery medical practice. His relocation to the Professional Building will gain efficiency as more of the employed doctors will now be under one roof.

Dr. Retterbush will be moving into offices on the second floor, across the hall from the SGMC CardioVascular Institute.

Dr. Retterbush has practiced General Surgery at South Georgia Medical Center since 1982 and is currently serving as Chairman of the Department of Surgery.

For appointment information, please contact the SGMC General Surgery office of David W. Retterbush, MD via phone (229) 244-0034 or fax (229) 244-1871.