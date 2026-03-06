//Paddle with the Mayor & Chairman on the Withlacoochee

Share with friends

HAHIRA – Join a free paddle on the Withlacoochee River with Valdosta’s Mayor and Lowndes County’s Chairman.

Release:

Hahira, Georgia, March 6, 2026 — Suwannee Riverkeeper invites you to paddle with Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter on the idyllic Withlacoochee River.

Thanks to Joe Brownlee for a generous grant from Georgia Power, this outing is free for everyone.

Thanks to Phil Hubbard for leading this paddle.

Bring your boats to the put in at 8 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2026.

That’s Troupville Boat Ramp, 19664 Valdosta Hwy, Valdosta, GA 31602.

From I-75 exit 18, go west on GA 133 (St. Augustine Road) away from the Valdosta Mall; at the traffic light for Val Tech Road, turn left down to the boat ramp.

Drive to your preferred takeout. Take a shuttle van back, thanks to Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA).

We aim to get on the water by 9 AM. Even the long paddle should be done by about 4 PM

Under towering oaks, cypress, and longleaf pines, we will start at Troupville Boat Ramp and paddle down the Little River along the site of the future Troupville Nature Park and River Camp. Notice the WWALS signs for the Withlacoochee and Little River Water Trail (WLRWT).

Then we will join the Withlacoochee River to pass the most populous city and county in the Suwannee River Basin. Including the outflow from Valdosta’s Withlacoochee Wastewater Plant.

Yes, we know about Valdosta’s sewage and trash issues; see: Water Quality Testing Trash

Thanks to Paul Deloach, there’s an early takeout at his private boat ramp.

That’s about 2.7 river miles and should take about 2.5 hours.

Hardy paddlers will continue to follow Phil Hubbard along the river border of Lowndes and Brooks Counties to a lunch takeout on Langdale Company land.

Finally, we will go under the US 84 bridge and take out just past Spook Bridge, also on Langdale Company land. Thanks to them for permission for both lunch stop and take-out. Thanks to Steve Miller for a 4-wheeler to help haul boats up.

Spook Bridge is about 11.5 river miles and should take about 5.5 hours.

However, with the water so low, there may be boat dragging, which will take longer.

Be sure to bring a rope for the front of your boat.

Bring your own kayak or canoe if you can.

If you do not have one, use this eventbrite ticket to reserve one:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kayak-and-canoe-reservation-for-mayor-and-chairmans-paddle-tickets-1984340440675

Bring the usual personal flotation device, boat, paddles, food, drinking water, warm clothes, and first aid kit.

Also trash pickers and trash bags: every WWALS outing is also a cleanup.

Please follow Leave No Trace principles by packing out all trash, avoiding damage to vegetation, and respecting wildlife.

Safety: Be on time. If you miss the safety briefing, you cannot paddle with us.

Each person in a boat, no matter how young or old, must wear a PFD.

Facebook and meetup events:

https://www.facebook.com/events/862783146752529

https://www.meetup.com/withlacoochee-alapaha-suwannee-rivers-wwals-outings/events/313150414

In case of bad weather or high or low water, the backup date is March 28, 2026.

Contact: John S. Quarterman

Suwannee Riverkeeper and Executive Director

229-242-0102

WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS)

850-290-2350

wwalswatershed@gmail.com

PO Box 88, Hahira, GA 31632