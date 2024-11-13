//Mellow Mushroom introduces new holiday cocktail, steakhouse series menu

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Mellow Mushroom is introducing new items on the menu for the holiday with the newest festive cocktail and the steakhouse series.

Release:

As the holidays approach, Mellow Mushroom introduces their newest festive cocktail! Available at all Mellow Mushroom locations today through January 6, The Merry Mule offers a cheerful twist on a beloved classic. The cocktail blends refreshing ginger beer, a touch of cranberry & a hint of lime all garnished with a mint sprig and fresh cranberries – perfectly capturing the spirit of the season.

The Merry Mule – Photo Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom

Cocktail ingredient highlights include:

A choice of five premium spirits: Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey, Bulleit Frontier Bourbon, Don Julio Blanco Tequila or Ketel One Vodka

Mint Sprig: a fragrant garnish for holiday cheer!

Fever-Tree Ginger Beer: made with natural ginger root, this ginger beer delivers a spicy kick with balanced sweetness

House-Made Lime: freshly squeezed lime with no artificial additives or preservatives for a zesty brightness

Cranberry: tart and refreshing, cranberry juice adds a burst of flavor & vibrant color

Steakhouse Calzone – Photo Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom

Set to satisfy meat-lovers everywhere, Mellow Mushroom is firing up a limited-time-only steakhouse experience in the form of two new steak-centric creations. Centered around steak & mushrooms and crafted with Mellow Mushroom’s cult-favorite Holy Shiitake Pie in mind, these remixed items are now available across all 160+ Mellow Mushroom locations nationwide today, November 12, through May 2025, both in-store and online.

Steakhouse Pizza – Photo Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom

Menu items include:

Steakhouse Pizza – The delectable steak and ‘shroom pizza starts with an olive oil and garlic base and is topped with all-natural grilled ribeye steak, roasted shiitake, button, and portobello mushrooms, creamy mozzarella, caramelized onions, spicy pickled peppers, finished with chives and a garlic aioli drizzle.

Steakhouse Calzone – All-natural ribeye grilled steak with roasted shiitake, button, and portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, spicy pickled peppers, provolone, seasoned ricotta, and a side of garlic aioli.

In addition to the new items, the Magic Mushroom Soup is back for a limited time! Bringing a little magic to the meal, Magic Mushroom Soup is a rich and creamy soup with grilled shiitake, button & portobello mushrooms, and topped with Wisconsin aged white cheddar cheese & fresh chives.

Plus, hand-held lovers can still get in on the steak and mushroom fun by enjoying the existing menu item and fan-favorite Steak & Cheese Hoagie with Mayo, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, melted provolone, all-natural ribeye steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & green peppers, served on a grilled and buttered hoagie roll.

About Mellow Mushroom – Mellow Mushroom has been serving out-of-this-world, stone-baked pizzas since 1974. Founded in Atlanta, Georgia & now operating 160+ locations across 16 states, the iconic pizza bakers are all about being high on pizza, people and passion. Elevating the dining experience with A Higher Order of Pizza™, Mellow Mushroom’s coveted secret dough recipe and red sauce have garnered a cult-like following over the years.

Mellow Mushroom’s menu of hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas also includes calzones, hoagies, munchies, greens, sweets & more with plenty of gluten-free & vegan options. Behind the Mellow bar, guests can enjoy a selection of fun, specialty cocktails & mocktails, wines and a selection of local beers.

Each location is locally owned and operated, providing a local flare baked in with Mellow’s trippy vibes, high quality, fresh ingredients and psychedelic artwork. Touted for its cult-like following and counterculture essence, Mellow Mushroom blends the boundaries between art, music, high-quality ingredients and passionate standards for dining. Mellow out…



For more information visit www.mellowmushroom.com.