ATLANTA – A new study from Key Opinion Leaders has found which health professionals in Georgia and the US are the most in demand.

Key Opinion Leaders, an AI driven search engine for finding experts in the scientific community, examined which health professionals are the most in demand in each of the 50 US states, by analyzing Google search data.



They considered 92 different types of health professionals such as cardiologists, oncologists, and pediatricians, and looked at the combined searches for ‘specialist’ and ‘specialist near me’ to find which were the most in demand in each state. Salary data for each specialism was also included, which was taken from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.



Georgia’s most searched for health specialists are as follows:

1. Dermatologist

Average yearly salary: $302,740

Dermatologists diagnose and treat a range of skin, hair, and nail conditions, such as acne, dermatitis, and psoriasis.

2. Pediatrician

Average yearly salary: $198,420

Pediatricians work with children from birth through to childhood to ensure they are meeting their developmental milestones and diagnose and treat any issues that may impact a child’s physical or mental health.

3. Psychiatrist

Average yearly salary: $249,760

Psychiatrists specialize in diagnosing, treating, and preventing mental, behavioral, and emotional disorders such as depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia.

4. Orthodontist

Average yearly salary: $267,280

Orthodontists are a type of dentist that specialize in diagnosing, treating, and preventing teeth and jaw irregularities. They will often use dental devices such as braces and retainers to alter and realign the position of teeth in the mouth.

5. Gynecologist

Average yearly salary: $296,210

Gynecologists specialize in female general reproductive health, including diagnosis and treatment of STIs, uterine conditions and carrying out reproductive wellness checks.



Ana Codallo, who leads the technical teams at Key Opinion Leaders, commented: “Often when seeking a specific medical professional, most people’s first course of action is to consult Google for those practicing locally, either within our county or statewide.



“By analyzing the number of searches for each ‘specialist’ and ‘specialist near me’ we were able to get a good picture of which health professionals are most in demand by the general public,” she added.



“Dermatologists were the most frequently searched for specialist by far, coming out top in every state except for California, where residents were instead searching for optometrists the most.”



“This may be due, in part, to a growing number of people seeking treatment for acne,” Ana says, “which is considered the most common skin problem in the US, affecting up to 50 million Americans every year.



“In fact, approximately 85% of people between the ages of 12 to 24 have experienced at least minor acne at some point, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.”



The study was conducted by KeyOpinionLeaders.com, a free search engine that lets users find Key Opinion Leaders. Searching any concept on the site enables users to find the top Key Opinion Leaders instantly for that concept, while they can also filter results by other concepts, organizations, and locations.

