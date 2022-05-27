//VLPRA host Flags of Freedom

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Valdosta-Lowndes Country Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting its second annual Flags of Freedom display, honoring military members who sacrificed their lives for our nation.

Release:

Valdosta-Lowndes Country Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting its second annual Flags of Freedom display, honoring military members who sacrificed their lives for our nation. 50 flags, one for every state, line a section of the road through Freedom Park as a temporary memorial.

In addition to the flags, VLPRA placed signs listing the names of every service member from Lowndes County who was killed in action from World War II on. Records before that time are difficult to find as many were lost in a fire.

There are also signs honoring our fallen heroes from Moody Air Force Base, Airmen who died while stationed here in Valdosta.

The flags will be up from Memorial Day weekend until the week of July 4th and the public is invited to drive or walk through any time the park is open, from 8:00 AM until sunset.

What: Flags of Freedom

When: Memorial Day to July 4th

Where: Freedom Park, 3795 Guest Road

How Much: Free to view