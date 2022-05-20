//Valdosta resident graduates from UNG

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Abigail Martin of Valdosta, GA, graduated with a Master of Education in Early Childhood Education.

Release:

For the spring 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 1,700 degrees and 25 certificates to graduates. About 1,300 graduates participated in the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 6-7 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.

