//VPD joins mall for new recruitment initiative

VALDOSTA – To take advantage of available recruitment opportunities the VPD has partnered with The Valdosta Mall on a new recruitment initiative.

The Valdosta Police Department is committed to taking advantage of available recruitment opportunities in efforts to continue to grow and best represent the citizens of the city of Valdosta. Strong community partnerships have proven to be a vital resource to help gain access to and recruit applicants for amazing career opportunities.

The Valdosta Police Department joins the Valdosta Mall for a new recruitment initiative to connect with potential recruits.

The Valdosta Police Department, in partnership with The Valdosta Mall, has launched a new recruitment initiative, VPD Recruitment at The Valdosta Mall. The initiative aims to connect the Valdosta Police Department with potential recruits at Valdosta’s number one shopping destination within a 50-mile radius. Over 370,000 customers made over one million visits to the property during January-June 2020, which was the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Come and meet recruiters while you shop at The Valdosta Mall on one of the following dates:

Friday, April 29, 2022, 2pm-6pm

Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11am-3pm

Saturday, November 26, 11am-3pm

Minimum Requirements:

Applicant must be at least 21 years of age.

Applicant must a Unites States Citizen.

Applicant cannot have any felony convictions according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8.

Applicant cannot have any family violence-related convictions according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1

Applicant must have a High School Diploma or GED.

Applicant must have valid Driver’s License.

The Valdosta Police Department is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.

For more information, contact Lieutenant Sabrina Smith of the Valdosta Department at swsmith@valdostacity.com or call her at 229-293-3099.