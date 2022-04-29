//Valdosta Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series returns

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series is back this month with live music and food trucks during lunch at Olympic Park in Valdosta.

According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series is back. The concert series will be from May 23rd to May 27th at Olympic Park in Downtown Valdosta. Everyone is invited to bring a chair and meet-up with family or coworkers to enjoy live music during lunch break.

