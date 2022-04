Share with friends

VALDOSTA – To benefit Jacobs’ Ladder, Jac’s Bowling Lanes will host the 1st Annual Memorial Lowell Hammock Bowling Tournament.

The 1st Annual Memorial Lowell Hammock Bowling Tournament to benefit Jacob’s Latter. The tournament will take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Jac’s Bowling Lanes in Valdosta. The event will include bowling, lunch, and a silent auction.

For more information on the event contact Leslie Jacobs at 229-794-1188.