//Katt Williams brings World War III Tour to Tallahassee

Comedy titan and Emmy® Award-winning actor, Katt Williams, announces his World War III Tour is coming to Tallahassee. Performing at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on March 26 at 8 p.m., Williams brings his unparalleled talents to the stage with new material that blends sidesplitting comedy with thought-provoking social commentary. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at TuckerCivicCenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office.

Caption: Comedy titan and Emmy® Award-winning actor, Katt Williams, comes to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee on March 26, 2022.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today’s top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. His latest project, the comedy horror film “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” follow-up to the 2016 indie hit “Meet the Blacks,” premiered June 11 and stars Williams along with Mike Epps, Snoop Dogg and Danny Trejo. The film earned numerous accolades on opening weekend including: #1 Comedy in North America, #1 highest-grossing new independent film release, and biggest opening for a feature film in less than 1,000 locations since March 2020.

Katt Williams is a comedian, actor, rapper and social activist who’s over-the-top, often polarizing brand of humor has made him one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world with a career spanning over 20 years and thousands of performances. In 2018, Williams returned to television with his critically acclaimed Netflix comedy special, “Katt Williams: Great America,” filmed in Jacksonville, FL. That same year, Williams earned a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his guest role in “Atlanta” on FX. His latest project, comedy horror film “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” the follow-up to the 2016 indie hit “Meet the Blacks,” premiered June 11 and stars Mike Epps, Williams, Snoop Dogg and Danny Trejo. The film earned numerous accolades on opening weekend including: #1 Comedy in North America, #1 highest-grossing new independent film release, and biggest opening for a feature film in less than 1,000 locations since March 2020. With ratings gold HBO Specials (“The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Katt Williams Live,” “American Hustle”), Williams remains as one of the top touring comedians in the country as he embarks on his national World War III Tour, while adding to his list of on-screen achievements (“Friday After Next,” “Norbit,” “Epic Movie,” “Bastards,” “The Boondocks,” “Wild ‘n Out”). To keep up with Williams, follow him on Facebook @KattWilliams and Instagram: @kattwilliams.

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100 seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, this 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.