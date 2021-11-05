//St. John School announces 1st quarter Honor Roll students

Release:
3rd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Wyatt Browning , Gael Garcia, Skylar Garduno, Mia Garza, Franklin Guerrero, Isabelle Obester, Evie Storrings, Dustin Truong
4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Emma C., Bailey Hamilton
4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Abram Hogan, Marin Moore, Toa Wortman-Paredes
5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Miriam Dennis, Cole Hamilton, Aryan Kumar, Erin McClellan, Halle Meisenzahl, Adrianna Mira, Parker Staton
5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Christopher Bravo, Lily Davis, Jebran Gladwin
6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Andrea Boatright, Will C., Christopher Wallace
6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: William Meisenzahl, Sara Rae Nelson, Daniela Sanchez
7th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Alexandra Wallace
7th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Souad Dennis
8th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Randa Gladwin
8th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Lucy Kumpel, Michael Saurina, Reader Warner
About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.