//St. John School announces 1st quarter Honor Roll students

Share with friends











Release:

3rd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Wyatt Browning , Gael Garcia, Skylar Garduno, Mia Garza, Franklin Guerrero, Isabelle Obester, Evie Storrings, Dustin Truong

4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Emma C., Bailey Hamilton

4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Abram Hogan, Marin Moore, Toa Wortman-Paredes

5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Miriam Dennis, Cole Hamilton, Aryan Kumar, Erin McClellan, Halle Meisenzahl, Adrianna Mira, Parker Staton

5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Christopher Bravo, Lily Davis, Jebran Gladwin

6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Andrea Boatright, Will C., Christopher Wallace

6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: William Meisenzahl, Sara Rae Nelson, Daniela Sanchez

7th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Alexandra Wallace

7th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Souad Dennis

8th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Randa Gladwin

8th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Lucy Kumpel, Michael Saurina, Reader Warner

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.