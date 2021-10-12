//Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation presented 20 best of preservation awards

Share with friends











The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation presented 20 awards recognizing the best of preservation in Georgia during its 44th annual Preservation Awards ceremony in Macon.

The David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta received the Marguerite Williams Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation, presented annually to the project that has had the greatest impact on preservation in the state.

Caption: David T. Howard Middle School, Atlanta, received the Marguerite Williams Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation

The David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta was recognized for the rehabilitation of its 1923 school building, bringing it back into use for the education of students in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood more than 40 years after its closure in 1976. For years, the possibility of demolition loomed over the structure. Howard Middle School serves as proof that preservation of significant historic resources can always be achieved, allowing tangible connections to the past to inspire new generations.

Zion Episcopal Church in Talbotton, Ga., a former Georgia Trust Place in Peril, received the Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Restoration, presented by the chairman of the Georgia Trust to a person or project of great preservation significance.

Caption: Zion Episcopal Church in Talbotton, Ga., received the Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Restoration

The East Annex and Hancock Branch Library in Milledgeville, Ga. received the Michael L. Starr Award, presented to a project that best exemplifies the highest standards of historic rehabilitation and has a significant impact on the downtown of the city in which it is located.

The Trust presented the Mary Gregory Jewett Award for Lifetime Preservation Service to Erick D. Montgomery, executive director of Historic Augusta, Inc. The Camille W. Yow Volunteer of the Year Award was given to James Newberry and Jesse Grainger of Atlanta. Former Mayor Phil Best of Dublin received the Senator George Hooks Award, which recognizes excellence in public leadership.

The Trust also presented two awards for Excellence in Restoration, eight awards for Excellence in Rehabilitation, three awards for Excellence in Sustainable Rehabilitation, and one award for Excellence in Stewardship.

Excellence in Restoration winners were the Rock Eagle 4-H Center Chapel in Eatonton, Ga. and Barnwell Chapel at Berry College in Mount Berry, Ga.

Caption: Rock Eagle 4-H Center Chapel winner in Excellence in Restoration

Excellence in Rehabilitation winners were: Neighborhood Church, Atlanta; R.C. Henry Building, Dublin; Mercer Music at Capricorn, Macon; Terrell Hall at Georgia College and State University, Milledgeville; Elizabeth Mirault House, Savannah; Plant Riverside Power Plant, Savannah; West Broad, Savannah; and Waynesboro Elementary School, Waynesboro.

Caption: Plant Riverside Power Plant, Savannah, Ga., winner in Excellence in Rehabilitation

Excellence in Sustainable Rehabilitation winners were Brumby Hall at the University of Georgia, Athens; Price Gilbert Memorial Library at Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta; and Wayfarer Music Hall, Monroe.

Caption: Brumby Hall at the University of Georgia, Athens, winner in Excellence in Sustainable Rehabilitation

The Lapham-Patterson House in Thomasville, owned by the State of Georgia and operated by the Thomasville History Center, received an Excellence in Stewardship Award.

Caption: Lapham-Patterson House, Thomasville, winner in Excellence in Stewardship Award

“This year’s winners represent a tremendous dedication to restoring and revitalizing Georgia’s historic buildings and communities,” said Mark C. McDonald, president of The Georgia Trust. “We are proud to honor such deserving projects and individuals.”

For more than 40 years, the Trust has recognized preservation projects and individuals throughout Georgia who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation. Awards are presented on the basis of the contributions of the person or project to the community and/or state and on compliance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.



Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The Trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

The Georgia Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and honors students and young professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).

To learn more about the Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.