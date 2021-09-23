//Nine Wiregrass students awarded fall scholarships

Share with friends











Release:

Students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College learned recently that their hard work is paying off. Thanks to the generous donation of friends and supporters of the college, nine students were awarded scholarships that will help pay for tuition, fees, books, and/or supplies needed for their programs.

Those receiving scholarships for Fall Semester are: Amy Atkinson, Farmers and Merchants Scholarship (Radiology – Valdosta Campus); Debbie Baker, Adel Cook Chamber of Commerce Scholarship (Criminal Justice – Cook Campus); Jennifer Blair, Ben Copeland Scholarship (Associate of Science in Nursing- Valdosta Campus); Lea Williams, Coyote Manufacturing Welding Scholarship (Welding – Coffee Campus); Brianne Walker, Kiwanis Club of Adel Scholarship (Dental Hygiene – Valdosta Campus); Cheryl Vining, George Strickland Foundation Scholarship (Associate of Science in Nursing – Valdosta Campus); Nicole Armentrout, Marion H. Massee III Memorial Scholarship (Criminal Justice – Valdosta Campus ); Zachary Mote, Sidney & Sharon Morris Scholarship (Cosmetology – Valdosta Campus); and Weston Roberts, Premium Peanut Scholarship (Industrial Systems Technology – Valdosta Campus).

These scholarships are merit-based, and applicants were required to complete an application and provide letters of support.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising. She can be reached at crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2124. Wiregrass is now accepting new students for Fall Express. Classes begin September 27. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.