//Wild Adventures celebrates the return of La Fiesta

Share with friends











Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American culture and cuisine during the seventh annual La Fiesta this weekend, August 14 and 15.

“La Fiesta is back this year, and we can’t wait for our guests to experience traditional and contemporary music, dancing and food from throughout Mexico, Central America and South America,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager.

The two-day festival begins Saturday, August 14 at 11 a.m. as Linea Innativa, a traditional mariachi band, welcomes guests to the park. The celebrations continue at the La Fiesta town square near the entrance to Discover Outpost with several performers, including Peruvian singer Iris, comedian and singer Bota Fui, the Hispanic Heritage Dance Group and more.

Food vendors will be offering traditional dishes and street food, including steak tacos, carnitas (pork tacos), birria (brisket taco with melted cheese), tamales (steamed cornmeal dough stuffed with pork, cheese or other fillings), burritos, nachos, horchata de arroz (sweet rice drink flavored with vanilla and cinnamon), durros de harina (puffed wheat pinwheels flavored with chili and lime), raspados (shaved ice flavored with guava or tamarindo), elotes (Mexican street corn), tropical fruit desserts and more.

“Once you enter the park and experience the smell of the incredible food being prepared, you’ll want to grab a bite or two or three to eat,” said Floyd.

La Fiesta celebrations are included with park admission or a season pass on August 14 and 15.

For more information about La Fiesta and park operating hours, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.