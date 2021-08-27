//Turner Center announces SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concerts

Share with friends











Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has announced their 2021-2022 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Program which features four enchanting evenings with acclaimed musicians from around the world. The concerts will take place within the Turner Center art galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street, in Valdosta.

The SCORE program is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman. The 2021-2022 SCORE season features two student performances in the morning and an adult concert in the evening.

Caption: SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Program presented by Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts

“Through this partnership with the Valdosta City Schools System and the grants received, the Turner Center will bring every fifth-grader in the Valdosta City Schools through the galleries to view professional classical music performances for free,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “We are taking all COVID precautions by social distancing, wearing masks, and live streaming the performance in adjoining galleries or in the Art Park to make the event both educational and safe for all.”

Concert dates for the 2021-2022 season are Tuesday, Sept. 7; Tuesday, Dec. 7; Tuesday, Feb. 8; and Thursday, April 14. For $80, patrons will receive tickets for all four evening concerts. Individual tickets cost $25 each.

Sept. 7, 2021: Adam Frey, euphonium

Dec. 7, 2021: BACH to the Future, Classical Music in the Modern Age

Feb. 8, 2022: Nathan Meltzer, violin

April 14, 2022: Julian Gargiulo, piano

A special musical presentation from the Valdosta High School Strings Program will take place on May 10, at 6 p.m., in the Turner Center Art Park. This SCORE season finale is free and open to the public.

The SCORE program complements traditional classroom music and art education provided by VCS.

For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.