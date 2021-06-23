//Free movie in the park this Friday

Share with friends











Release:

Bring the entire family for a free movie in the park! The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is showing the animated film “Shrek” on the Authority’s 20-foot-wide inflatable screen at McKey Park this Friday, June 25th. The movie is rated PG and begins at sundown (around 8:30 PM) on the courts at the Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center.

There is no fee to enjoy the film and no registration necessary. Spectators should bring blankets for seating. Popcorn and other refreshments will be on sale, cash only. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

What: Free Movie In The Park: “Shrek”

Who: Everyone!

When: Friday, June 25th at sundown (around 8:30 PM)

Where: Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center at McKey Park (112 Burton Avenue in Valdosta)

How much: FREE