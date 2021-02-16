//Turner Center releases their ‘STEAM on Tour’ library for teachers

Share with friends











Turner Center STEAMS Ahead with New Resource for Art Educators

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts launched its STEAM on Tour outreach program on Feb. 1, providing the best-known works of art and corresponding curriculum for local art educators’ use in the classroom. The Turner Center’s newest art education outreach program is made possible by a local donor for the purpose of providing tangible art resources and increasing young people’s awareness and appreciation of classic art.

Kindergarten-12th grade art educators from public, private and home schools, may checkout up to three pieces at a time from a set of 29 life-sized prints, professionally-framed and labeled, for use in their classrooms. Art work like the famous Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh, Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer, and two dozen other framed prints serve as effective visuals for young people as they learn about art and art history. Easels are also available for check out to display the art properly. Most importantly, the STEAM on Tour program includes standards-based curriculum that provides the background information about each piece, as well as ideas to incorporate other STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematic) topics into classroom lessons.

“The Turner Center board and staff are pleased to offer this resource to our art educators who faithfully inspire the creativity in our youth, and we hope to see the framed art works and lesson plans widely used in classrooms across our area,” said Sementha Mathews, executive director. “We thank LVAC Board Member Nancy McGee for her generosity in donating the funds to purchase this valuable resource. We trust that the STEAM on Tour program will stir a love for the arts and a passion to explore all the other artistic resources available at the Turner Center.”

For more information, call the Turner Center at 229.247.2787 (ARTS) or visit the education page at turnercenter.org/education to view the list of art works and the curriculum booklet.