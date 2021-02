Share with friends











Release:

SNOW-capade PBIS Celebration at Pinevale

Pinevale students who earned 250 PBIS points were able to participate in a variety of snow themed activities during the January PBIS Celebration.

Students were able to watch tutorial videos to help them create realistic snow using shaving cream and baking soda and beautiful, hand-crafted paper snowflakes. After all the fun activities each student also received an ice cold popsicle to take home.